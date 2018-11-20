22-year-old man wins St. Louis chess competition

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 22-year-old man has won a chess competition held in St. Louis that featured six of the world's top 10 players and a $100,000 first-place prize.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Fabiano Caruana won the Sinquefield Cup at the Chess Club and Scholastic Center of St. Louis. The chess club now hosts the U.S. Chess Championships.

Philanthropist Rex Sinquefield has helped lure some of the world's greatest chess players to St. Louis. One of those players is the top-rated U.S. player Hikaru Nakamura. He entered the tournament ranked fifth in the world.

Caruana plays for Italy, but was born in Miami and holds dual citizenship in Italy and the United States.

His win last week has earned him a second-place world rank.