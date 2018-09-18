24-year-old man robs a residence early morning

CAMDEN COUNTY- Camden County deputies from the Osage Beach Police Department responded to shots fired at the area of State Road KK and Ranch Road to a robbery at a residence at 1 a.m. on January 9.

Camden Sheriff Officers reported that the suspect 24-year-old Johnathan T. Adams had entered a residence by firing one round through a glass door. Adams then entered the victim's residence and stole a purse from the bedroom area. The residence was occupied at the time. No one was injured.

Officers reported that Adams, upon coming into contact with the occupants, fled the residence into a nearby wooded area.

Adams has been charged with robebry, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and burglary.