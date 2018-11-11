24 Year Old Spearheads Hometown Revitalization

BRUNSWICK- Blake Dankert had dreams of owning his own clothing store. He got his own store, but the clothes in it are a tad bit old. Instead of a clothing store, Dankert, along with his mother, opened an antique store. It's all part of his plan to bring life back to Brunswick.

Dankert started the Brunswick redevelopment and revitalization committee four years ago. He says his passion for his hometown propelled him to restore and give the downtown area a make over.



"It needed help. It was dying. Gradually every time you come home there would be something else gone, so I figured you might as well try and it worked," said Dankert.



Dankert's passion is also helping others to get involved in bringing back more businesses to the Brunswick area.



"I think it's so exciting that Blake has had a vision for the future of the community and many of us have had that vision,but it is so exciting to rally behind someone who went away and now has a heart for his community," said Tina Reichert.



Dankert was also recently awarded a 5,000 dollar prize on HGTV on a special program for, "Community Crusaders".

The committee has already helped to restore several buildings downtown, sometimes giving them a makeover with something as simple as a paint job.










