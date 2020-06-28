$25,000 Could Be Coming to Missouri State Penitentiary

JEFFERSON CITY--The Jefferson City Visitors Bureau is in its last week to win the 'This Place Matters' contest from the National Trust for Historic Preservation.



If it wins, the money will go towards the Missouri State Penitentiary in effort to improve and enhance tours of the prison.



Sarah Stroesser with the Visitors Bureau said, "We would like to re-create cells of infamous convicts such as boxing legend Sonny Liston, James Earl Ray, and others."



Former Warden of the prison and current tour guide, Michael Groose said, " It's one of the more if not the most historic spot in the state of Missouri as far as age and history of the place."



The Visitors Bureau is competing with 100 other places countrywide.



The winner of the contest will be determined purely by online voting.



The contest ends on September 15, and you can find the voting link at www.visitjeffersoncity.com.



You can view a history of the penitentiary below: