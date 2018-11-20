25 Indicted in Mo., Ill. Unemployment Fraud Case

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Federal prosecutors say 25 people have been indicted in the St. Louis area in an employment fraud case.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/O7mUvU ) reported that six of the 25 were indicted in federal court in St. Louis, with the remainder charged in East St. Louis.

The indictments allege the suspects fraudulently obtained almost $500,000 in unemployment compensation. Speaking at a news conference Friday n Fairview Heights, Ill., U.S. Attorney Steve Wigginton blamed "pure greed."

Most of the indictments allege the suspects were working while collecting benefits and lied about it to state agencies. Two suspects are accused of receiving benefits while behind bars for other crimes.

Wigginton says prosecutors will seek prison time and repayment of the stolen funds.