25 Years in Prison for Killing in Hannibal

COLUMBIA (AP) - One of two Hannibal men accused in the fatal shooting of a convenience store clerk has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, and now faces 25 years in prison.

The Quincy (Illinois) Herald-Whig reports that 31-year-old Michael Studer entered the guilty plea and was sentenced this week in Columbia, where the case was heard on a change of venue.

Studer and 23-year-old Gary Wiltermood were charged in the October killing of 61-year-old Adrienne Arnett. She was shot to death at Abel's Quik Shop, just west of Hannibal.

Wiltermood has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for trial July 16. He is jailed on $500,000 cash-only bond.