25 years later, Missouri hazing death consequences remain

22 hours 44 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 9:40:00 AM CST February 18, 2019 in News
By: The Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Twenty-five years after Michael Davis died from injuries suffered in a brutal fraternity hazing ritual at Southeast Missouri State University, his death still has far-reaching consequences.

Davis was pledging the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity when he died from internal bleeding on Feb. 15, 1994, after collapsing a day earlier. The autopsy found fractured ribs, lung, liver and kidney damage, a bruised and bleeding heart, and spinal hemorrhaging.

More than a dozen men associated with Kappa Alpha Psi, a traditionally black fraternity, were prosecuted, including seven for involuntary manslaughter. Sentences ranged from probation to incarceration. The fraternity was banned from Southeast.

The Southeast Missourian reports the fallout included legislation in Missouri creating a felony for serious hazing, and national scrutiny of fraternity hazing practices.

At a memorial service in February 1994, Edith Davis said her son was a kind soul.

"He couldn't kill a spider," she said. She called the hazing "cold-blooded murder."

In 1996, the Kappa Alpha Psi national organization paid $2.25 million to Davis' parents as part of a lawsuit.

A quarter-century later, Davis' death has faded into the background of campus history. But it remains a personal tragedy for Tamara Zellars Buck, a faculty member in the mass media department, who worked with Davis on the campus newspaper.

She recalled when the staff learned of his death.

"We were sitting here trying to process that our friend was dead," Buck said.

The lives of Kappa Alpha Psi members were damaged, too. One member, who was not involved in the hazing, received death threats and withdrew from SEMO, Buck said.

Southeast, like most universities, now works hard to educate fraternity and sorority members about the dangers of hazing. Few cases rise to criminal level, but SEMO handles student code violations through its own judicial system. Sanctions can range up to expulsions.

Students are required to sign an anti-hazing statement.

Sonia Rucker, dean of students and assistant to the president for equity and diversity, tells students "we are a campus that has experienced the worst consequence of hazing, so we are going to be extremely vigilant."

Over the past six years, students were found to have violated the anti-hazing policy in four cases, according to the university's website. One of those was Phi Beta Sigma, a traditionally African-American fraternity. In 2015, its charter was suspended for three years. Details of the violation were not disclosed.

Xavier Payne, president of the fraternity's Southeast chapter, said that even all these years later, Davis' death should send a message that students should never accept abuse to join an organization. "It is not worth it," he said.

___

Information from: Southeast Missourian, http://www.semissourian.com

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

Next round of winter weather expected Tuesday
Next round of winter weather expected Tuesday
COLUMBIA –Mid-Missourians have already witnessed several snow and ice events this season. The next round is expected late Tuesday afternoon... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, February 19 2019 Feb 19, 2019 Tuesday, February 19, 2019 1:57:00 AM CST February 19, 2019 in News

Columbia City Council approves tobacco license for retailers
Columbia City Council approves tobacco license for retailers
COLUMBIA- The Columbia City Council passed an ordinance Monday, that will require all tobacco retailers to register for a license... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 10:57:00 PM CST February 18, 2019 in News

Pulaski County man charged in knife attack
Pulaski County man charged in knife attack
WAYNESVILLE - The Pulaski County Prosecutor filed charges against a suspect after he allegedly attacked a man with a knife.... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 10:53:00 PM CST February 18, 2019 in News

Luetkemeyer explains support for national emergency at border
Luetkemeyer explains support for national emergency at border
JEFFERSON CITY - There is a "true emergency" right now at the southern border, a Missouri congressman said Monday. ... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 8:04:00 PM CST February 18, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Travel is not encouraged Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning
UPDATE: Travel is not encouraged Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning
COLUMBIA - Another week in Missouri in the 2018-2019 winter weather season means another winter storm system. Here's the setup... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 7:45:00 PM CST February 18, 2019 in Weather

Columbia man says driver in deadly crash hit him in similar incident
Columbia man says driver in deadly crash hit him in similar incident
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police confirmed the man involved in the deadly crash over the weekend has been in more than... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 6:18:00 PM CST February 18, 2019 in News

Cold weather frustrates some, brings joy to others
Cold weather frustrates some, brings joy to others
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missourians have had to adjust their daily lives to the cold weather for weeks now. For some people,... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 4:25:00 PM CST February 18, 2019 in News

Mid-Missourians find creative ways to fight unceasing robocalls
Mid-Missourians find creative ways to fight unceasing robocalls
COLE COUNTY - From not answering their cell phones, to trying multiple apps and buying equipment for their landline, phone... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 4:16:00 PM CST February 18, 2019 in News

Police officers association endorses Mayor Brian Treece for re-election
Police officers association endorses Mayor Brian Treece for re-election
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Officers Association on Monday endorsed Columbia Mayor Brian Treece for re-election at a press conference... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 3:44:00 PM CST February 18, 2019 in News

Family remembers woman killed in weekend head-on crash
Family remembers woman killed in weekend head-on crash
COLUMBIA - Michael Hoyt had an emotional first visit to the site of the crash that killed sister over the... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 3:41:00 PM CST February 18, 2019 in News

MU student diagnosed with tuberculosis
MU student diagnosed with tuberculosis
COLUMBIA — An unidentified MU student has been diagnosed with active tuberculosis, the university confirmed in a news release on... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 3:11:00 PM CST February 18, 2019 in News

Police investigating after man found dead in Chinese restaurant
Police investigating after man found dead in Chinese restaurant
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside of ABC Chinese Cuisine restaurant Monday morning. ... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 2:18:00 PM CST February 18, 2019 in News

Authorities: Death of 2 brothers a murder-suicide
Authorities: Death of 2 brothers a murder-suicide
BOSS, Mo. (AP) — The Dent County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder-suicide involving two brothers. Investigators say the... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 12:07:00 PM CST February 18, 2019 in News

25 years later, Missouri hazing death consequences remain
25 years later, Missouri hazing death consequences remain
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Twenty-five years after Michael Davis died from injuries suffered in a brutal fraternity hazing ritual... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 9:40:00 AM CST February 18, 2019 in News

CPS an example of what dyslexia programs could look like statewide
CPS an example of what dyslexia programs could look like statewide
JEFFERSON CITY --Efforts by lawmakers to increase literacy rates among Missouri students are on the drawing board again during the... More >>
1 day ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 8:23:00 AM CST February 18, 2019 in News

Columbia City Council to consider supporting I-70 bridge project
Columbia City Council to consider supporting I-70 bridge project
COLUMBIA – At their meeting Monday night, Columbia City Council members will discuss a bridge repair project that could cause... More >>
1 day ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 7:08:00 AM CST February 18, 2019 in Top Stories

An intern on his first day was among the victims of the Aurora, Illinois, mass shooting
An intern on his first day was among the victims of the Aurora, Illinois, mass shooting
(CNN) -- Police have released the names of the victims in Friday's mass shooting in Aurora, Illinois. Five people... More >>
1 day ago Monday, February 18 2019 Feb 18, 2019 Monday, February 18, 2019 5:26:10 AM CST February 18, 2019 in News

Aurora shooter's permit was revoked but gun wasn't seized
Aurora shooter's permit was revoked but gun wasn't seized
AURORA, Ill. (AP) — An initial background check failed to detect a felony conviction that should have barred the man... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, February 17 2019 Feb 17, 2019 Sunday, February 17, 2019 4:34:00 PM CST February 17, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 23°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 5 active weather alerts
9am 27°
10am 29°
11am 30°
12pm 32°