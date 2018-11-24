26 defendants indicted in Kansas City-to-Mexico drug ring

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Federal prosecutors said 26 people have been indicted in an alleged $16 million drug-trafficking operation between Mexico and Kansas City.

The U.S. Attorney's office said in a news release Monday the defendants distributed more than 700 pounds methamphetamine, 250 kilograms of cocaine and large amounts of heroin in the Kansas City area from June 2013 to June 2014. Several of the defendants also are charged with money laundering.

Seventeen of those indicted live in the Kansas City area, with the others from California, Mexico and Central and South America. A grand jury returned an 11-count indictment in December, which was unsealed after arrests and initial court appearances of several defendants.

Prosecutors said drugs and money were transported in such things as computer towers, a microwave oven and a CD player.