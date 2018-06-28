26 Dogs Rescued

ST. LOUIS (AP) - 26 dogs continue to be evaluated at the Humane Society of Missouri headquarters in St. Louis, a day after being rescued from an alleged dogfighting operation in southeast Missouri. All but one of the dogs are pit bulls. The other is a beagle seized from the property, though authorities do not believe that dog was a fighter. Three men face charges following the arrest in Stoddard County. Humane Society officials say that because the pit bulls were bred for fighting, it is possible they will have to be euthanized. Humane Society officials say awareness of dogfighting has been raised since the arrest in Atlanta of Falcons quarterback Michael Vick.