260-Mile Bike Trail Proposed in Northern Missouri

HANNIBAL, Mo. - The Katy Trail has proven to be extremely popular in Missouri, and another cross-state bike route is under consideration.

The Hannibal Courier-Post reports that the Missouri Highway 36 Heritage Alliance is pushing for development of a 260-mile bike route from Hannibal to St. Joseph in northern Missouri.

The Katy Trail uses former railroad right-of-way for a biking and hiking trail from St. Charles to near Kansas City. The new trail would be called the Highway 36 Bicycle Route and would use roadways that run parallel to the four-lane highway.

Supporters say the trail would take riders through scenic towns and near several attractions.