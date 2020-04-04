27 long-term care facilities in Missouri have coronavirus
ST. LOUIS — At least 27 long-term care facilities in Missouri have at least one resident or employee who has tested positive for the coronavirus but getting more information is a challenge.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports on Thursday the Department of Health and Senior Services spokeswoman Lisa Cox said Missouri health officials won’t identify the facilities with infections unless those facilities, or local health officials, publicize the information first.
Local health officials, though, have chosen to confirm that five residents of a Springfield assisted living facility and two residents at a St. Charles nursing home have died.
