270 MU students found in alleged violation of COVID policies

COLUMBIA- MU Chancellor Mun Choi announced Monday in an email that 270 students are completing the conduct process for alleged violations of university COVID-19 policies.

Ten student organizations are also under investigation and have been temporarily suspended.

The Boone County Health Department reports 415 MU students have active cases, which is 1.3% of the student body, while 134 students have recovered. There are four faculty cumulative positive cases, with two recovered, and 18 staff cumulative positive cases, with six recovered.

MU has shortened "the time for an initial call from contact tracers" and added more staff to its CARE team. This team provides resources, guidance and assistance to affected students.

MU continues to limit gatherings and events to 20 people, prohibit fraternity and sorority parties, increase MUPD patrols and place more staff members in Greektown and East Campus.

Choi also addressed the prospect of testing everyone on campus and cautioned against it, citing false negatives that can "instill a sense of safety and can encourage risky behavior." He urges students, faculty and staff to continue monitoring daily symptoms.

The message emphasized that university officials are looking at multiple factors in campus decisions. "...We use a comprehensive approach that monitors total number of cases, trends in positive cases, capacity to test, quarantine, isolate and treat." Choi commented that isolation and treatment capacities are currently adequate.