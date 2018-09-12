28th Annual Christmas Program Helps Hundreds Of Mid-Missourians

COLUMBIA - The 28th Annual Christmas Program, held by the Voluntary Action Center, distributed trashbags and boxes piled on top of one another to needy families in Mid-Missouri Thursday. The program gives wanted items to families, elderly and disabled individuals who are need in of items ranging from bikes to appliances.

Ron Schmidt has helped the program for the past three years but this year is his first as director. Schmidt said preparation started back in September. "We got as many sponsors as we could earlier in the year, and have been working ever since, but these next two weeks are extremely important to pay attention to detail," said Schmidt.

The VAC organized "wish" lists from individuals and once all the items were bought, they separated them by numbers to hand out. Schmidt said another nice thing about the program is that it brings the items to those who cannot drive up to get them.