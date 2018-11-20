2nd Man Accused in St. Louis Honor Student's Death

ST. LOUIS - A man imprisoned on for violating parole for not paying child support is the second man accused in last summer's St. Louis shooting death of a high school honor student.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a St. Louis grand jury has indicted 25-year-old Dewayne Strickland Jr. on charges of first-degree murder, felony assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon resulting in death.

Those charges mirror those filed last December against 26-year-old Richard Reynolds in the July 31 death of 18-year-old Aniya Cook.

Authorities say Cook was killed after she went to console her boyfriend about a shootout that killed another teenager on the same block about six hours earlier.

It's not clear whether Strickland has an attorney. He has an unlisted home telephone number.