2nd suspect in Kansas bar shooting that killed 4 arrested
KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A second man is in custody in connection with a shooting at a Kansas bar that killed four people and injured five others.
Kansas City, Kansas, police spokesman Jonathon Westbrook said Thursday that law enforcement arrested 29-year-old Hugo Villanueva-Morales on Wednesday in Mexico.
He is a suspect in the shooting in October at a Tequila KC bar.
Villanueva-Morales and another man, 23-year-old Javier Alatorre, are charged each with four counts of first-degree murder, with bond set at $1 million each.
Alatorre was arrested shortly after the shooting.
More News
Grid
List
COOPER COUNTY - Crews searching for missing woman Mengqi Ji Elledge have cleared debris obstructing the search area and have... More >>
in
MORGAN COUNTY -- A judge ruled the Garden of Health Clinic doesn't need a license to openate, ending a nearly... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Better Business Bureau is projecting a nearly 8% increase from 2018 to 2019 in scams pertaining to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Back-to-back administrative changes have shaken things up at Fr. Tolton Catholic High School. Just yesterday, principal Gwenn Roche... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY – Almost a year later and no arrests have been made since Melissa Peskey was found dead in... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - Three people were arrested on Wednesday and taken to the Miller County Jail on drug charges. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Attorneys involved in a lawsuit against the University of Missouri over an open records request are seeking $345,000... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A second man is in custody in connection with a shooting at a Kansas bar that... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Parents are now able to see exactly how much Missouri schools are spending on their children, as part... More >>
in
UNITED STATES - U.S. regulators are setting up a new three-digit number to reach a suicide prevention hotline in order... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The Paris Road ramp onto southbound U.S. 63 will be closed from 11 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m.... More >>
in
MOKANE - Christopher Sanford will now be able to move around more easily, after teachers at South Callaway School District... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Court documents in the case of a man involved in a shooting that left an 18-year-old woman dead... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Firefighters, police, bikers, and more came out to help the Food Bank raise funds to help those fighting... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A new bill pre-filed by State Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia could give law enforcement a leg up... More >>
in
VANDALIA, Mo. - The Aspire Mo program graduated 10 new students at The Women's Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Thousands of dollars were missing after an audit of Glasgow, Mo., released last year. Kevin... More >>
in
FLORISSANT, Mo. — Alex Sims is just like any other kid around Christmas. He's hoping for some cards and maybe... More >>
in