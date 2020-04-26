Arkansas-Pine Bluff Edges Clark Atlanta

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Adrian Moore ran for 155 yards and Arkansas-Pine Bluff edged Clark Atlanta 9-7 on Saturday in the Gateway Classic at the Edward Jones Dome.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-1) scored on its first possession, capped when Stephen Jones ran 14 yards for a touchdown. But the Golden Lions couldn't get in the end zone again, despite gaining 475 yards in the game. Moore had a 73-yard run to the Clark Atlanta 20-yard line in the second quarter, but Chris Ewald, who missed the extra point after Jones' TD, missed a 30-yard field-goal attempt. Arkansas-Pine Bluff was also penalized 13 times for 115 yards.

Ewald did make a 33-yard field goal in the third quarter, making the score 9-0, and that was enough to hold on against the Division II school. Clark Atlanta (2-2) scored with 6:58 remaining on Davis Anderson's 3-yard run.