3 Arrested and 1 Sought After Bust at Missouri Motel

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) - Three people have been arrested, and a fourth is being sought, after a drug bust at an eastern Missouri motel.

KFVS-TV reports that police were called Sunday night to a Super 8 motel in Bonne Terre. Officers arrived to see someone open an upstairs window and jump two stories to the ground, then run into a wooded area. Three others were found inside.

Officers say they found drug paraphernalia, several knives and what appeared to be methamphetamine on the floor.