3 arrested at Moniteau County Jail on drug charges

CALIFORNIA - Three people were arrested on drug charges Tuesday at the Moniteau County Jail.

According to a release from Moniteau County, deputies were called to the Moniteau County Jail, on a report from jail staff that a subject who had come to register as a sex offender had a strong odor of marijuana on their person.

Upon speaking with the person deputies went outside and located the vehicle that they were driving. Deputies located three more people inside the vehicle.

Deputies said they noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car and got consent to search the vehicle, finding marijuana, methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia.

They arrested Vickie Fowler, 39, of California; Amicia Guillen, 36, of Tipton, and Crystal Branch, 38, of Fortuna.