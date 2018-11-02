3 arrested during Ferguson protest cleared of wrongdoing

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three people arrested during a protest days after Michael Brown's death in Ferguson have been cleared of wrongdoing.

St. Louis County Judge Joseph Dueker issued a ruling this week acquitting Keith Rose, Michael Lhotak and Jasmine Woods.

All three were arrested on Aug. 11, 2014, and charged with failure to obey. The arrest came during a protest two days after Brown, who was black and unarmed, was fatally shot in a confrontation with white Ferguson officer Darren Wilson. The officer was not charged and resigned in November 2014.

The shooting sparked several protests, including some that turned violent, and was a catalyst for the national Black Lives Matter movement. Hundreds of people were arrested during the Ferguson protests, and many cases are still pending.