Deputies: 3 arrested in gunfire exchange at Midway Expo Center

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested three suspects on charges stemming gunfire at the Midway Expo Center around 11 p.m. Friday night.

Deputies arrested 21-year-old Aaron Harris (left), 21-year-old Tra'vion Armstrong (center) and 22-year-old Ahmonta Harris (right) on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon after deputies said the three men were crouched behind a white Crown Victoria when deputies heard gunshots from the area.

Employees at a nearby store said bullets from the incident shot out the glass in display cases at the Midway Antique Mall.

Detective Tom O'Sullivan said the department has been in contact with Midway staff due to previous incidents in the area, adding there were unmarked detectives nearby to respond Friday night. He said, "We were concerned about the possibility that there may be some problems out there. We've had some problems out there before with large parties and concerts."

O'Sullivan said detectives called in Boone County deputies for backup.

Deputies were able to arrest the three men and seized three handguns from the Crown Victoria.

A report also said deputies heard gunshots from the area the three men were firing toward, but the search for other shooters was unsuccessful.

According to the sheriff's department, there were no injuries related to the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.