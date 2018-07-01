3 arrested in latest round of Ferguson protests

FERGUSON (AP) - Police say three people have been arrested while protesting the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black 18-year-old in Ferguson.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that about 35 people were near the police department Saturday when a protester said he was bumped by a passing vehicle.

Ferguson Police Chief Thomas Jackson says the driver was arrested, along with a protester who damaged the man's car. A third man was taken into custody when he ignored police orders to get out of the roadway.

Jackson says no one reported any injuries. But some protesters alleged on social media that some of them were hurt and criticized police for not calling for medical assistance.

After the arrests, the crowd of protesters grew and some of them blocked traffic.