3 Baxter Springs Firefighters Fired in Looting

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. (AP) - Baxter Springs Mayor Jenifer Bingham says three of the city's firefighters have been fired and the chief put on administrative leave over alleged looting in Joplin the night of the May 22 tornado.

In a statement issued Thursday, Bingham did not identify the firefighters. But she said the dismissals concerned their conduct after the tornado that devastated Joplin and Duquesne. She said she could not further discuss the case because of liability concerns.

The Joplin Globe reports that all information related to the firefighters' conduct was forwarded to the Joplin Police Department.

The Globe reported that Chief Les Page confirmed that he has been put on administrative leave but declined to say why.

Joplin police Lt. Mike Hobson says the department's investigation into the firefighters' actions is just starting.