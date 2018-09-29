3 charged in killing of 17-year-old whose body was burned
HOUSTON, Mo. (AP) — A man and two women are charged in the killing of 17-year-old whose burned remains were found in southern Missouri after his family reported him missing.
Eighteen-year-old Andrew Vrba, 18-year-old Isis Schauer and 24-year-old Briana Calderas were charged Thursday with first-degree murder in Joseph Steinfeld's death. They're being held without bond. Vrba's attorney declined comment. No attorney is listed for either woman in online court records.
Steinfeld's family reported him missing Sept. 14. The family says the last people he was with were the suspects. Court records say Vrba admitted to killing Steinfeld at Calderas' mobile home near Cabool, Missouri, and that the women admitted to helping dispose of the body.
