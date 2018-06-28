3 Children, 1 Adult Found Dead Outside Home

JEFFERSON COUNTY - Three young children and one adult were found shot to death early Thursday morning in Jefferson County.

KSDK is reporting that investigators found the three children, ages 1, 10 and 11, inside a vehicle parked in front of a home near De Soto, Mo. An adult female, 32, was also found outside the home. Authorities are not releasing the names of the victims at this time.

KSDK reports that all four victims had gunshot wounds to the head.

Investigators are looking into a possible murder-suicide but have not ruled out the possibility of a homicide at this time, according to KMOV.