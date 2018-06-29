3-D Tomosynthesis Breast Imaging Comes to Mid-MO

COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital Center has announced a new kind of 3-D mammography is now available to patients in mid-Missouri. It's called "Tomosynthesis" and it is now available to everyone who comes to the Harris Breast Center. Dr. Terry Elwing shared this information on KOMU News @ Noon on May 15th. In this interview, she talks about who's a good candidate, price and whether insurance covers Tomosynthesis. Click on the video thumbnail to left to view.

"Tomosynthesis 3D breast scans represent the next generation of mammography," said Radiologist Terry Elwing, MD. "This 3D mammography technology is already greatly enhancing our ability to detect cancer sooner than before. Earlier diagnosis means a better chance of survival and recovery for mid-Missouri breast cancer patients."

For more information, please contact the Harris Breast Center at (573) 815-8150 or see this link on Boone's 3D Breast Imaging.