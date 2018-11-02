3 dead in north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three people are dead after a shooting in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday near Goodfellow and West Florissant Avenue. Police found the victims — two men and a woman — inside the home. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Names of the victims have not been released. They included a man in his 50s, a woman in her 50s, and a man in his 20s.

It was part of a deadly night in the city that involved several shootings. Another man was fatally shot in south St. Louis around 10:30 p.m. Monday, and a second victim is hospitalized following that shooting.