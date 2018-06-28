3 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Missouri

BELLAFONTAINE NEIGHBORS (AP) — Police have found three dead in what officers suspect is a murder-suicide in a St. Louis suburb.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police responded to a call at the Bellafontaine Neighbors home at about midnight Thursday and found a woman and her 15-year-old son shot to death. Police say the suspected caller was also found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound with a cell phone in hand. The man and woman recently got engaged to be married.

Police Chief Jeremy Ihler says the couple's 4-year-old daughter was in the home during the shootings but survived uninjured. The girl is being evaluated at a hospital and will be turned over to relatives.

Police haven't released the victims' names yet and are still trying to determine a motive.