3 Dead, Including Suspect, in Marine Base Shooting

QUANTICO, Va. - The commander at Marine Corps. Base Quantico in northern Virginia says a shooting in which a Marine killed a male and female colleague before killing himself was isolated to a single building.

Base commander Col. David W. Maxwell told reporters Friday that authorities were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Thursday where they found one person dead at a barracks. They later found a second victim dead, along with the body of the suspected shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A base spokesman initially described the situation as a standoff. Maxwell said later in the morning that there was no standoff.

Base spokesman Lt. Agustin Solivan later clarified that after the first shooting, police had the shooter "isolated" in a barracks dorm room.