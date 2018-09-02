3 Escaped Kan. Inmates Holed up in Mo. Home

EDGERTON, MO. - Three inmates who walked away from a Kansas prison are holed up in a northwest Missouri home.

Kansas Department of Corrections spokesman Jeremy Barclay says the inmates escaped early Friday from the minimum security unit at the Lansing Correctional Facility. He says they ran into a home in Platte County, Mo.

TV broadcasts show lines of police cars surrounding the home in a rural area near Edgerton.

The escaped inmates are 31-year-old Allen M. Hurst, 49-year-old Scott A. Gilbert and 57-year-old Randy A. Ridens Sr. They were in prison for burglary and theft convictions.

North Platte R-1 School District Superintendent Jeff Sumy says the district was asked to keep students inside at an Edgerton school.