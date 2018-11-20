3 Face Voter Fraud Charges in St. Louis County

CLAYTON - Three St. Louis County residents face voter fraud charges involving a local election in April.

County prosecutors on Tuesday charged 30-year-old Jerrell Sherod; 53-year-old Rachelle Oliver; and 30-year-old Andrew Schafer with election law violations involving Oliver's candidacy for mayor of Flordell Hills and Sherod's candidacy for city alderman. Documents in the case were disclosed Wednesday.

Schafer faces two counts of election offenses and two charges of felony forgery, while the other two face one count each of making false statements. Court records indicate that Sherod and Oliver provided false addresses to the Flordell Hills clerk. County police say Oliver also provided false occupancy permit records.

County elections director Rita Days tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch the alleged fraud did not affect an election in which two candidates in the 822-person city ran unopposed.