3 friends hear screams for help, pull man away from girl

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Springfield police said three people responded to a 14-year-old girl's screams along a dark trail and stopped a 22-year-old man from raping her.

The Springfield News-Leader reported three friends were parking their car at a trail near Wilson's Creek on Thursday night when they heard a girl screaming for help.

Police said they used a cell phone as a flashlight and found a man wearing only his boxer shorts lying on top of the girl.

The friends pulled the man off the girl and held him until officers arrived. Christopher Muller of Republic is charged with attempted rape and attempted statutory rape. He was being held in the Greene County jail on $250,000 bond.

Online court records indicated Muller had not yet obtained an attorney.