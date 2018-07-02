3 in custody after shots fired in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY — Police took three men into custody after multiple reports of gunfire Wednesday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., Jefferson City police officers responded to calls claiming that shots had been fired near the intersection of Monroe and Dunklin Streets downtown.

The callers said three people ran away after shooting another man, who also fled in a different direction.

Officers collected descriptions of the suspects, eventually tracking them to a church parking lot on Monroe Street. Police said they took the the three men into custody without incident, finding a gun on one man.

As of Wednesday morning, police said they have not been able to find the reported victim, although they said they have been able to identify him from witness accounts.

The three suspects remained in police custody, though, as of Wednesday morning, there had been no formal arrest or charges.

The suspects' names have not been released.