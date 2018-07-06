3 Injured in Shooting in Downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA - The usual Friday night atmosphere changed when shots rang out on the streets of Columbia at 12:30 a..m.

"I never thought downtown would be that dangerous," said Columbia resident Charlie Palmer. "Like I said, you hear them around downtown, but never exactly downtown."

According to Officer Latisha Stroer of the Columbia Police Department, three people were injured in a shooting near Tenth Street and Broadway. Officers in the area responded when they heard several gun shots.

One victim had multiple gunshots to the lower body. Another victim was dropped off at University Hospital with gun shot wounds to the hand. Stroer said she does not have information on the injury of the third victim at this time. Police found 8 shell casings on the sidewalk on Tenth Street between Broadway and Walnut.

The downtown area was back to normal Saturday afternoon, but the crime scene tape and numerous law enforcement vehicles gave Columbia a look far from normalcy.

KOMU received amateur video from some viewers. One local described the atmosphere as he walked home early Saturday morning.

"Right in a row. Like bam, bam, bam, bam," said Palmer. "As I was running, I saw people running close to me. Like toward me and away from the situation, so that was my first suspicion that it was a gunshot."

Palmer wanted to stay far away from the scene after hearing the shots.

"I just started running home because I didn't know what was happening," said Palmer. "I thought it was going to come my way. It was definitely gun shots. You don't mistake that."

There is not a suspect description available yet, but the investigation continues.