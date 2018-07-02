3 Kids Hurt in St. Louis Apartment Fire

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Three children are injured after a fire broke out in a St. Louis apartment.

Fire Department Capt. Dan Sutter told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the fire broke out late Friday night on the first floor of the two-story building in north St. Louis.

He said adults escaped the fire without injury, and that firefighters carried the three children from the second floor to safety outside the building. All three children were taken to hospitals, but their conditions were not released.

Sutton says a fire alarm on the first floor worked, but there was no working smoke alarm in the second floor unit.