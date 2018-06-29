3 killed, 1 injured at Springfield hotel

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Springfield police are investigating a triple homicide at a motel where transients and struggling families often stay.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that officers were summoned Saturday morning to the Economy Inn.

Springfield Police Lt. Culley Wilson says three people were pronounced dead at the scene, and a man was taken by ambulance to a hospital with a serious injury.

When initial details about the investigation were released shortly before noon, Wilson said officers were still trying to identify the victims and figure out how they knew each other. He says all the victims appear to be adults, and there is no evidence that children were staying in the hotel room.

Officers have not released any suspect information.