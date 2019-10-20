3 killed, 2 arrested after Kansas City shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in a Kansas City neighborhood.
Police spokesman Officer Doaa El-Ashkar says officers were on patrol just before 9 p.m. Thursday when they heard the sound of gunfire. The Kansas City Star reports that police then saw two people in the middle of the street and attempted to stop them. El-Ashkar says one of the people was armed with a firearm and surrendered, while the other person was captured after running away.
Officers then found the bodies of two adults outside of a home and a third adult inside. Their names weren't immediately released.
El-Ashkar says police aren't looking for any suspects. No information about a motive had been released.
More News
Grid
List
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Children in St. Louis have been the victim of homicides at 10 times the national rate... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is reversing his plan to hold the next Group of Seven world... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police were seen searching the area near the scene of a crash Saturday afternoon. Police responded to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Community members came together Saturday for a Walk and Roll-A-Thon in recognition of Disability Employment Awareness Month. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Demonstrators rallied at Speakers Circle on Saturday for the first ever National Period Day. Organizers said they... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Community members got the chance to challenge Columbia police officers in their favorite video games during the department's... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Grassroots organizations are working across Missouri to persuade gun-related business owners to join efforts to limit... More >>
in
SALINE COUNTY — Three Saline County children abducted in 2017 were found in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, according to the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - One Lincoln man is dead following a crash between a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer Friday night on... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Water and Light department said it believes all power has been restored in Columbia. About... More >>
in
MARSHALL - The suspect in a pair of shootings in early October has been caught out of state, police announced... More >>
in
CALIFORNIA - A man heard his sentence on Friday after killing a 20-year-old three years ago for drunk driving. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA —The University of Missouri issued a statement Friday that the MU Department of Theatre was "in error" when it... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Friday Night Fever’s Week 8 Game of the Week features a dominant Helias (6-1) visited by a surging... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — The True False Film Festival and Ragtag Cinema are dissolving their relationship with Columbia church The Crossing. Cinema... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Springfield Mayor Ken McClure hosted a group for a strategy session that included Governor Mike Parson in October.... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - The extent of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' leg injury sustained during the team's Thursday night... More >>
in