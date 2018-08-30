3 killed in 2 separate shootings in Kansas City, police say

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police say three people have been killed and another wounded in two separate shootings in Kansas City.

Police said in a news release that the deadliest shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and is being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide.

The release says officers found two people dead inside a residence and a third person outside suffering from gunshot wounds. The survivor was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Three hours later, officers found another shooting victim, who was identified as 37-year-old Jeremy Eubanks, of Kansas City. Police say witnesses reported seeing a car fleeing after hearing gunfire.