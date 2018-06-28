3 Killed in St. Louis-Area Chase Identified

IMPERIAL (AP) - Three people who died when an SUV crashed during a weekend police chase in the St. Louis area have been identified.

The accident happened Sunday on Interstate 55 in Jefferson County as a 2002 Ford Explorer was being chased by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Authorities on Monday identified the victims as 18-year-old Jeromy Goode of St. Louis, 19-year-old Leon Haywood of St. Louis and 21-year-old Lavoy Steed of Florissant. A female passenger, 21-year-old Presiada Hayes of Overland, is hospitalized with moderate injuries.

Authorities say Goode was pulled over for speeding, but when the trooper stepped out of the patrol car, Goode sped off, leading to a 25-mile pursuit.

Goode lost control of the SUV when tried to exit at Imperial. Hayes was the only occupant wearing a seatbelt.