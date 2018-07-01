3 men charged in robbery of Family Dollar store in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Authorities have charged three men in an armed robbery and are investigating whether the crime is connected to another holdup in which a deputy was wounded.

The Wyandotte County prosecutor's office said 24-year-old Dyron King, 35-year-old Cecil Meggerson and 18-year-old Charles Bowser were charged Friday with Tuesday's robbery of a Family Dollar store in Kansas City, Kansas. It wasn't immediately clear if the two suspects from Kansas City, Kansas, and one from Kansas City, Missouri, had attorneys. Bond has been set at $1 million.

Authorities also are investigating ties to other recent robberies in Kansas and Missouri, including one this past week at a 7-Eleven in Kansas City, Kansas. Wyandotte County officials say an off-duty deputy was shot and critically wounded when he walked in on the robbery.