3 Men Charged in Shooting Death in SE Missouri

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. - Three men are charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of a southeast Missouri man.

The suspects in the death of 33-year-old Rodney Maxwell of Caruthersville are scheduled to make their first court appearance Thursday.

The Sikeston Standard Democrat reports the charges were filed Tuesday against Frank Rogers Jr., of Caruthersville; and Kevin T. Tilson and Dedrick F. Tilson of Hot Springs, Ark.

After Maxwell's car hit a tree Friday night, investigators found that he had been shot.