3 men charged with murder in highway shooting near St. Louis

HAZELWOOD (AP) — Three men are charged in the shooting death of an Illinois woman on a highway near St. Louis.

Tony T. Bailey and Jerrod Corley, both of Riverview, and Leroy Coleman, of Beverly Hills, were charged Friday with first-degree murder and other charges in the death of 37-year-old Emma King Wallace of Centralia, Illinois.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Wallace was riding in a Jeep early Sunday when shots were fired from a stolen Mercedes-Benz that pulled alongside. Three people in the Jeep were injured but police did not publicize the extent of their injuries.

Hazelwood Lt. Mike Brady, deputy commander of the Major Case Squad, said the shooter had a previous dispute with one of the men in Wallace's group.

It wasn't immediately clear if the men had attorneys.