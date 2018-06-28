3 men killed in 2 shootings in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Three men died in two separate Kansas City shootings.

The Kansas City Star reported the killings bring the city's 2015 homicide total to 102. Last year, Kansas City recorded 81 homicides.

Police said officers found the first victim's body lying at the side of a street while responding to a reported shooting around 9 p.m. Monday. Police said that two men who apparently were shot in the same incident showed up at a hospital later. One man died at the hospital, and the second man was seriously injured.

Police said that a couple hours later, officers found another man with a fatal gunshot wound lying near the rear of an apartment building in another part of the city.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.