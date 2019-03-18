3 men sentenced in torture of Missouri man over drug debt

1 day 3 hours 11 minutes ago Sunday, March 17 2019 Mar 17, 2019 Sunday, March 17, 2019 9:03:00 AM CDT March 17, 2019 in News
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Three men have been sentenced this week for the kidnapping and torture of a man over a drug debt.

The U.S. Attorney reports 54-year-old Randal Holmes was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison without parole. And 43-year-old Michael Borrusch, of Lakewood, Colorado, was sentenced to three years and 10 months without the parole.

Forty-year-old Jeremy Bond, of Independence, was sentenced Wednesday to 2½ years without parole.

Prosecutors say the victim was assaulted with a hammer and tin clippers while the men tried to make him disclose the location of a duffel bag of money intended for drug trafficking between Kansas City and Colorado.

Police rescued the victim at a rural home in Edwards after tracing a call he was forced to make to his father.

Two other men have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

More News

Grid
List

Violent 24 hours in St. Louis: 10 shot, 1 killed
Violent 24 hours in St. Louis: 10 shot, 1 killed
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are investigating several shooting scenes after an unusually violent day, even for... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 10:40:00 AM CDT March 18, 2019 in News

Homes flood as Missouri River overtops, breeches levees
Homes flood as Missouri River overtops, breeches levees
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hundreds of homes have flooded in several Midwestern states after rivers breached at least... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 9:13:00 AM CDT March 18, 2019 in News

Centralia softball team wins big off the field with brain power
Centralia softball team wins big off the field with brain power
CENTRALIA - The Lady Panthers Softball Team slid into success at the end of the season with some off-field accolades.... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 8:45:00 AM CDT March 18, 2019 in Sports

Missouri lawmakers on spring break, many issues still unresolved
Missouri lawmakers on spring break, many issues still unresolved
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri state capitol is going to be a lot quieter this week with lawmakers' spring break... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 6:24:00 AM CDT March 18, 2019 in Top Stories

Boone County officials seeking input on bicentennial mural
Boone County officials seeking input on bicentennial mural
BOONE COUNTY - Boone County will soon turn 200 years old, and county commissioners are working on a way to... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 5:16:00 AM CDT March 18, 2019 in News

Teenager killed in house fire in Maries County
Teenager killed in house fire in Maries County
MARIES COUNTY - A 13-year-old girl died in a house fire Sunday in Maries County, according to a Facebook post... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, March 17 2019 Mar 17, 2019 Sunday, March 17, 2019 9:10:00 PM CDT March 17, 2019 in News

Columbia Improvement District offers grants for oil storage downtown
Columbia Improvement District offers grants for oil storage downtown
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Improvement District is offering a grant incentive to downtown restaurants that would eliminate messy grease bins... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, March 17 2019 Mar 17, 2019 Sunday, March 17, 2019 5:42:00 PM CDT March 17, 2019 in News

Yoga Gives-CoMo serving for a purpose on purpose
Yoga Gives-CoMo serving for a purpose on purpose
COLUMBIA - Yoga Gives-CoMo held its monthly charity yoga event Sunday afternoon in collaboration with Logboat Brewing Co. This... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, March 17 2019 Mar 17, 2019 Sunday, March 17, 2019 4:03:00 PM CDT March 17, 2019 in News

Family reflects on loss of childhood home in Audrain Co. fire
Family reflects on loss of childhood home in Audrain Co. fire
AUDRAIN COUNTY - A family is forced to move on after a fire destroyed their home of 32 years Saturday... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, March 17 2019 Mar 17, 2019 Sunday, March 17, 2019 3:26:00 PM CDT March 17, 2019 in News

Man stabbed to death in Kansas City hotel
Man stabbed to death in Kansas City hotel
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a stabbing death at a hotel. The Kansas... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, March 17 2019 Mar 17, 2019 Sunday, March 17, 2019 1:59:00 PM CDT March 17, 2019 in News

Jefferson City under flood warning
Jefferson City under flood warning
ST. JOSEPH (AP) - As rivers and creeks in flooded eastern Nebraska and western Iowa crest Saturday, officials have begun... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 17 2019 Mar 17, 2019 Sunday, March 17, 2019 11:17:00 AM CDT March 17, 2019 in News

3 men sentenced in torture of Missouri man over drug debt
3 men sentenced in torture of Missouri man over drug debt
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Three men have been sentenced this week for the kidnapping and torture of a... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 17 2019 Mar 17, 2019 Sunday, March 17, 2019 9:03:00 AM CDT March 17, 2019 in News

Washington University student sues after being kicked out
Washington University student sues after being kicked out
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Washington University student is suing after he was kicked out of the private St.... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 17 2019 Mar 17, 2019 Sunday, March 17, 2019 8:56:00 AM CDT March 17, 2019 in News

Increased law enforcement presence during St. Patrick's Day weekend
Increased law enforcement presence during St. Patrick's Day weekend
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Department increased its presence in Columbia and surrounding areas for St. Patrick’s Day weekend. CPD... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 17 2019 Mar 17, 2019 Sunday, March 17, 2019 8:35:00 AM CDT March 17, 2019 in News

VIDEO: Audrain County home destroyed by fire
VIDEO: Audrain County home destroyed by fire
AUDRAIN COUNTY - A home near Centralia was destroyed by fire late Saturday night. The Boone County Fire Protection... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 16 2019 Mar 16, 2019 Saturday, March 16, 2019 11:44:00 PM CDT March 16, 2019 in News

Missouri lawmaker: Bill requiring AR-15s not meant to pass
Missouri lawmaker: Bill requiring AR-15s not meant to pass
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri lawmaker who's introduced measures that would force adults to own handguns and young... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 16 2019 Mar 16, 2019 Saturday, March 16, 2019 8:29:00 PM CDT March 16, 2019 in News

Sunrise Beach fire engulfs restaurant "in just seconds"
Sunrise Beach fire engulfs restaurant "in just seconds"
SUNRISE BEACH - A Sunrise Beach restaurant became fully engulfed with flames just as crews were trying to get in... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 16 2019 Mar 16, 2019 Saturday, March 16, 2019 4:55:00 PM CDT March 16, 2019 in News

Residents repair items, cut down on waste
Residents repair items, cut down on waste
COLUMBIA- Columbia residents practiced sustainability at the Fix-It Fair Saturday. People brought in broken appliances, furniture and even toys... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 16 2019 Mar 16, 2019 Saturday, March 16, 2019 4:19:00 PM CDT March 16, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 48°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
1pm 49°
2pm 50°
3pm 52°
4pm 53°