3 People Die in Howell County Crash

WILLOW SPRINGS - Three people have died after a car went off the side of a southern Missouri road and struck a dirt embankment.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the victims as 26-year-old Timothy M. Berry, 15-year-old Alex D. Hayes and 31-year-old Shanna R. Kendall, all from Willow Springs. A fourth person was flown to a Springfield hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened Tuesday on a Howell County road three miles west of Willow Springs.