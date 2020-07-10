3 people shot in downtown St. Louis

16 hours 57 minutes 33 seconds ago Thursday, July 09 2020 Jul 9, 2020 Thursday, July 09, 2020 9:20:00 AM CDT July 09, 2020 in News
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police are investigating after three people were shot at a popular downtown St. Louis outdoor attraction.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at Citygarden, near Market and Ninth streets.

The victims were two women and a man.

Details about their injuries have not been released, but police said that all of the victims were conscious and breathing when officers arrived.

Police say at least 10 shots were fired.

Citygarden is an urban sculpture park that covers two blocks along Market Street.

