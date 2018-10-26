3 people shot in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Three people were shot in the 800 block of Montana Street in Jefferson City on Thursday, police said.

Several people called 911 to report hearing gunshots around 3 p.m. Officers arrived to find the three people wounded. The victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Police placed more than two dozen evidence markers around a home and a red SUV Thursday afternoon.

Police said the victims were not cooperating in the investigation and there was no suspect information as of late Thursday afternoon.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.