3 Salem residents plead guilty to Medicaid fraud

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Three Salem residents have pleaded guilty to felony Medicaid fraud for billing the health care program for personal care attendant services that were never provided.

Forty-two-year-old Stace Pryor and his wife, 34-year-old Jodie Pryor, pleaded guilty to three felony counts of Medicaid fraud.

Stace Pryor was ordered to pay restitution of more than $3,500.

Jodie Pryor was ordered to pay restitution of more than $4,000 and perform 80 hours of community service.

The Pryors were also placed on supervised probation for five years. Each faces a possible 120 days in jail at the discretion of the probation officers.

A third person, 32-year-old Charles Christmas, pleaded guilty to four counts of Medicaid fraud. He was ordered to pay restitution of more than $7,500 and to perform 80 hours of community service.