3 St. Louis school districts to ban some suspensions

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three St. Louis-area school districts say they will end out-of-school suspensions for preschool students through third-grade students in the next two years.

School officials say they will instead use social workers, behavioral health specialists and other services to reduce the need to discipline students.

Maplewood-Richmond Heights says suspensions will be banned for the young students in the next school year. The Normandy and Ladue school districts promise to ban the suspensions by the 2018-2019 school year.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that announcement about the suspensions was made at an assembly for the Break the Pipeline campaign, an effort spearheaded by Metropolitan Congregations United to stop what it refers to as the school-to-prison pipeline.