3 St. Louis Schools Might Close, 134 Jobs Targeted

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis city schools Superintendent Kelvin Adams says the district needs to close three schools, eliminate 134 jobs and increase class sizes to respond to budget problems.

Adams said Wednesday his proposals would save more than $14 million from a $282.2 million budget.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the three schools facing closure are Sherman Elementary, L'Ouverture Middle and Cleveland NJROTC High. Sherman and L'Ouverture would close after this year. Cleveland would not accept freshman this fall and graduate its last class in 2016.

The eliminated jobs would include 82 teachers and 20 nurses, counselors and social workers. Adams said most of the teaching positions would be eliminated by increasing class sizes.

Adams says the proposals are essential to balance next year's budget.