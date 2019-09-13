3 suffer minor injuries when car pulls into St. Louis rally

2 years 2 weeks 5 days ago Thursday, August 24 2017 Aug 24, 2017 Thursday, August 24, 2017 11:20:00 AM CDT August 24, 2017 in News
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities in St. Louis say three people protesting a recent police shooting suffered minor injuries when a driver pulled into their rally as it blocked an intersection.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police and a witness offer different accounts of what happened Wednesday night following a vigil to honor Kenny "Kiwi" Herring. Police say Herring was fatally shot Tuesday after using a knife to attack officers.

Police spokeswoman Schron Jackson says the driver stopped, honked and attempted to drive around the protesters before some of them surrounded his car and began hitting it.

Jackson says the injured protesters had jumped onto the car and fell off when the driver pulled away. The driver is in custody.

Witness Keith Rose says the driver had his middle fingers raised before accelerating through the group.

